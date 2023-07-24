The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

Over/under 0.5 hits

Over/under 0.5 home runs

Over/under 0.5 RBI

Over/under 0.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .174 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

In 40.3% of his games this year (31 of 77), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .183 AVG .167 .298 OBP .291 .404 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings