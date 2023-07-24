Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .174 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 40.3% of his games this year (31 of 77), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.183
|AVG
|.167
|.298
|OBP
|.291
|.404
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks ninth, 1.056 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
