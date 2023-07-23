Player props are listed for Carlos Correa and Luis Robert, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober (6-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Ober has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 6.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 79 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He has a .232/.308/.411 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 40 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .195/.284/.422 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.327/.566 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .289/.353/.380 slash line on the year.

Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 1

