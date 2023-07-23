Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on July 23, 2023
Player props are listed for Carlos Correa and Luis Robert, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Ober Stats
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (6-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
- Ober has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 79 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.
- He has a .232/.308/.411 slash line on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 40 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a .195/.284/.422 slash line on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.327/.566 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .289/.353/.380 slash line on the year.
- Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.