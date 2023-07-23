The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.

Jeffers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer in his last games.

Jeffers has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (21.6%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.9%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .279 AVG .244 .388 OBP .352 .500 SLG .372 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 4 RBI 10 23/9 K/BB 28/9 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings