Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.
- Jeffers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer in his last games.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (21.6%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.9%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.279
|AVG
|.244
|.388
|OBP
|.352
|.500
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|23/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Giolito (6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
