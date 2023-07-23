Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Lucas Giolito starting for the White Sox, and Bailey Ober taking the ball for Twins.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for July 23.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (9-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Alex Faedo (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

SD: Musgrove DET: Faedo 15 (85.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.16 ERA - 9.1 K/9 -

SD Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (1-11) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (1-4) when the teams play Sunday.

KC: Lyles NYY: Severino 18 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (48.2 IP) 5.96 ERA 6.66 6.4 K/9 7.4

NYY Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-0) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

SF: Alexander WSH: Gore 31 (26.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (96 IP) 3.04 ERA 4.59 5.1 K/9 10.7

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 WSH Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-5) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

BAL: Wells TB: Bradley 19 (106.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (66.1 IP) 3.54 ERA 5.16 8.9 K/9 12.1

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 BAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

PHI: Nola CLE: Curry 20 (126.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (50.1 IP) 4.27 ERA 2.86 9.0 K/9 6.1

PHI Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-5) when the teams play on Sunday.

COL: Blach MIA: Luzardo 7 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (113.1 IP) 6.75 ERA 3.34 3.4 K/9 10.4

MIA Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Jose Ruiz (3-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (2-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

ARI: Ruiz CIN: Weaver 37 (42.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (76 IP) 5.48 ERA 7.22 8.0 K/9 7.6

CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 ARI Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 11 runs

White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Giolito (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Ober (6-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHW: Giolito MIN: Ober 20 (116 IP) Games/IP 15 (88.2 IP) 3.96 ERA 2.74 9.5 K/9 8.5

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Julio Teheran (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

ATL: Elder MIL: Teherán 19 (108.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP) 3.31 ERA 4.01 7.0 K/9 6.1

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (6-7) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (3-6) when the clubs play Sunday.

STL: Montgomery CHC: Taillon 19 (109 IP) Games/IP 16 (77.1 IP) 3.14 ERA 6.05 8.3 K/9 7.8

STL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (7-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

LAD: Sheehan TEX: Pérez 5 (25.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (96.2 IP) 4.91 ERA 4.84 6.3 K/9 5.8

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (4-2) when the teams play Sunday.

PIT: Keller LAA: Anderson 20 (123 IP) Games/IP 17 (87 IP) 3.73 ERA 5.17 9.5 K/9 7.6

LAA Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to Luis Medina (3-7) when the teams meet on Sunday.

HOU: Brown OAK: Medina 18 (99.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (65.1 IP) 4.35 ERA 5.79 10.7 K/9 8.8

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (2-8) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

TOR: Manoah SEA: Woo 15 (67 IP) Games/IP 8 (38 IP) 6.18 ERA 4.74 7.5 K/9 11.1

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox Sunday.

NYM: Carrasco BOS: TBD 13 (65.2 IP) Games/IP - 5.35 ERA - 6.6 K/9 -

