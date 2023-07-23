Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.116 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 168 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 56 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .195 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (43.8%), including 10 multi-run games (12.5%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.217
|AVG
|.169
|.277
|OBP
|.290
|.516
|SLG
|.308
|19
|XBH
|11
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|11
|53/12
|K/BB
|51/22
|4
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Giolito (6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
