The Minnesota Twins (51-48) will rely on Carlos Correa when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field on Saturday, July 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 61 times and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 23-17 (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

