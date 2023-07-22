The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .223 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.

In 20.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven home a run in 22 games this year (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 39 .235 AVG .215 .300 OBP .282 .418 SLG .444 8 XBH 13 5 HR 9 16 RBI 20 26/9 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings