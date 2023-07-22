The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (40 of 63), with at least two hits 15 times (23.8%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (27.0%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .253 AVG .311 .336 OBP .403 .432 SLG .500 9 XBH 11 4 HR 4 15 RBI 16 27/11 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings