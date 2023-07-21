How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 129 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 422 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.168).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ryan has registered 12 quality starts this season.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year entering this outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
