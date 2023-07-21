The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 129 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 422 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.168).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ryan has registered 12 quality starts this season.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year entering this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller

