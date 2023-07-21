Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .223 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (34 of 68), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (20.6%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.215
|.302
|OBP
|.282
|.426
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|26/9
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Lynn (6-8) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.06 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.06), 54th in WHIP (1.431), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
