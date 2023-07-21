Carlos Correa and his .356 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 77 hits and an OBP of .305, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .410.

Correa has had a hit in 56 of 85 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 26 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 31 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .234 AVG .228 .306 OBP .303 .400 SLG .418 14 XBH 20 4 HR 8 19 RBI 23 36/15 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings