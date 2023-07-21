Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa and his .356 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 77 hits and an OBP of .305, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .410.
- Correa has had a hit in 56 of 85 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 26 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 31 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.234
|AVG
|.228
|.306
|OBP
|.303
|.400
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/15
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.