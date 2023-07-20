On Thursday, Willi Castro (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .247.

In 38 of 70 games this year (54.3%) Castro has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 70), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.3%).

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .229 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .385 SLG .350 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 36/7 9 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings