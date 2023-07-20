On Thursday, July 20 at 3:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (47-48) host the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Twins.

The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+105). A 7-run total is set in the contest.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 62 times and won 33, or 53.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 28-24 (53.8%).

Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Twins have been victorious in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

