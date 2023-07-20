George Kirby starts for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 129 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 422 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.167 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (5-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Lopez has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby

