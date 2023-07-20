When they host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak. The Sparks have lost six games in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sparks matchup.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 8-10-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 21 times this season.

So far this year, 10 out of the Sparks' 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

