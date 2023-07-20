The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .246.
  • Farmer has recorded a hit in 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).
  • Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.9% of his games this year, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 29
.238 AVG .256
.322 OBP .299
.371 SLG .411
8 XBH 7
3 HR 3
9 RBI 12
31/7 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (8-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.