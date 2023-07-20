The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .178 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 75 games this year (41.3%), including six multi-hit games (8.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .184 AVG .171 .300 OBP .298 .408 SLG .514 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings