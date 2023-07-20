Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .285.
  • Kirilloff enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.
  • Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 14 times (23.0%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.1% of his games this year, Kirilloff has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (26.2%), including three multi-run games (4.9%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.242 AVG .324
.330 OBP .417
.385 SLG .520
7 XBH 11
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
26/11 K/BB 30/12
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
