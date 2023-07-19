Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mariners on July 19, 2023
Carlos Correa and Julio Rodriguez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.
- He's slashing .234/.309/.416 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has recorded 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .196/.285/.409 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (6-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 20th start of the season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Castillo has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|8
|6
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|7
|3
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kenta Maeda's player props with BetMGM.
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .248/.312/.404 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.366/.396 so far this year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.