When the Seattle Mariners (47-47) and Minnesota Twins (49-47) square of at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, July 19, Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. A 7.5-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 33 (54.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 19-15 (55.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

