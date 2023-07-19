How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Eugenio Suarez to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Edouard Julien, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Twins Player Props
|Mariners vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 126 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 416 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda (2-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Maeda has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.