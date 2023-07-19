After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.

In 16 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .281 AVG .240 .395 OBP .345 .469 SLG .373 7 XBH 6 2 HR 2 3 RBI 9 22/9 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings