After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.
  • Jeffers has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
  • In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.
  • In 16 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 24
.281 AVG .240
.395 OBP .345
.469 SLG .373
7 XBH 6
2 HR 2
3 RBI 9
22/9 K/BB 26/8
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
