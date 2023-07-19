On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .246 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.9%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (14 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .238 AVG .256 .322 OBP .301 .371 SLG .419 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 9 RBI 12 31/7 K/BB 22/6 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings