Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-6 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.416) and total hits (77) this season.
- In 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 31 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.234
|AVG
|.234
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.400
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
