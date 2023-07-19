The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.3% of them.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI five times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (15 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .242 AVG .330 .330 OBP .426 .385 SLG .505 7 XBH 10 3 HR 3 11 RBI 14 26/11 K/BB 26/12 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings