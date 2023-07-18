On Tuesday, July 18 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (47-46) host the Minnesota Twins (48-47) at T-Mobile Park. Bryan Woo will get the ball for the Mariners, while Bailey Ober will take the mound for the Twins.

The Twins are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-130). The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 33 out of the 60 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 28-22 (56%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+350)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.