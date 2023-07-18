How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Bryan Woo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 122 home runs.
- Fueled by 291 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 406 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.174 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ober has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
