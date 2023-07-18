On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .215.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 40 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in 18 games this season (22.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28.8% of his games this year (23 of 80), with two or more runs four times (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .226 AVG .204 .256 OBP .266 .419 SLG .398 12 XBH 12 6 HR 5 17 RBI 12 46/4 K/BB 41/8 5 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings