Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .215.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 40 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 18 games this season (22.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28.8% of his games this year (23 of 80), with two or more runs four times (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.256
|OBP
|.266
|.419
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|46/4
|K/BB
|41/8
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.