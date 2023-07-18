As they prepare for a game against the Atlanta Dream (11-8), the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 18 at Gateway Center Arena.

The Lynx head into this game on the heels of a 107-67 loss to the Wings on Wednesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's top scorer (21.3 points per game, fourth in WNBA) and rebounder (7.7, 10th in WNBA), and produces 2.6 assists.

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is posting 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 44.6% of her shots from the floor.

Lindsay Allen is No. 1 on the Lynx in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller gets the Lynx 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -5.5 171.5

