Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Jeffers has picked up a hit in 23 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 23
.281 AVG .239
.395 OBP .341
.469 SLG .380
7 XBH 6
2 HR 2
3 RBI 9
22/9 K/BB 24/8
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.