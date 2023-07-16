The Oakland Athletics (25-69) will aim to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (47-46) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (8-6) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-6).

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.70 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.88 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (8-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, a 6.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.009 in 18 games this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .217 batting average against him.

Sears is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Sears is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 36th, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th.

