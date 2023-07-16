Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, July 16 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .209 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this season (30 of 63), with more than one hit 13 times (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 19 games this season (30.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with two or more runs five times (7.9%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.234
|AVG
|.188
|.302
|OBP
|.264
|.426
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|28/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
