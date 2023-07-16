Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .410. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has recorded a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 24 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.233
|.306
|OBP
|.304
|.400
|SLG
|.419
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/15
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
