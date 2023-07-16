Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .267.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (26.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.3%).
- He has scored in 13 of 57 games (22.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.242
|AVG
|.294
|.330
|OBP
|.406
|.385
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4).
