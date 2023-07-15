You can wager on player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Brent Rooker and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics heading into their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (5-5) for his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 35th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Tigers Jun. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 5.2 6 5 4 9 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashing .228/.301/.404 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .205/.295/.430 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 65 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .246/.342/.481 slash line so far this season.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 at Red Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

