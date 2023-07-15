Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (46-46) versus the Oakland Athletics (25-68) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on July 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (2-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 58 times and won 35, or 60.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 385 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 3.67 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule