Steve Johnson goes into the Hall of Fame Open following his Wimbledon finished with a defeat at the hands of Dominic Stephan Stricker in the qualification round 1. Johnson's opener is versus Yunseong Chung (in the round of 32). Johnson has +1800 odds to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Johnson at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Johnson's Next Match

Johnson will open up at the Hall of Fame Open by meeting Chung in the round of 32 on Tuesday, July 18 (at 3:00 PM ET).

Johnson Stats

Johnson last played on June 26, 2023, a 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 117-ranked Stricker in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old Johnson is 9-18 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

Johnson has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 0-1 on that surface.

Johnson has played 24.4 games per match in his 27 matches over the past year across all court types.

Johnson, over the past year, has played one match on grass, and 22.0 games per match.

Johnson has won 12.6% of his return games and 79.6% of his service games over the past year.

Johnson has been victorious in 81.8% of his service games on grass over the past year and 0.0% of his return games.

