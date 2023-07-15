Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Austin Pruitt and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-4.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 46.8% of his 47 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 of 47 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.281
|AVG
|.232
|.395
|OBP
|.321
|.469
|SLG
|.377
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.03 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Pruitt gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Minnesota Twins while allowing only one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
