The Nordea Open field is dwindling in Båstad, Sweden, as Andrey Rublev competes in a quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. At +400, Rublev has the third-best odds to win this tournament at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Nordea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rublev at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rublev's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 7:40 AM ET, Rublev will meet Zverev in the quarterfinals, after defeating Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round.

Rublev has current moneyline odds of +110 to win his next match versus Zverev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Nordea Open odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Rublev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rublev Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rublev beat No. 89-ranked Kotov, 6-3, 7-6.

Rublev is 54-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

Rublev is 14-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament title.

Rublev has played 26.3 games per match in his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On clay, Rublev has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 56.7% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Rublev has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 80.8% of his games on serve, and 32.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.