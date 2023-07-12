Lynx vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (10-9), tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Lynx vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-130
|+100
Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this year.
- Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- A total of six out of the Wings' 18 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of nine Lynx games this season have hit the over.
