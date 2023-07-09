Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 38 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (12.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (28.0%), including three multi-run games (4.0%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .228 AVG .196 .258 OBP .265 .423 SLG .373 12 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 45/4 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings