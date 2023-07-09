Lynx vs. Aces Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 9
The Minnesota Lynx (9-9) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) at Target Center on Sunday, July 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Lynx head into this matchup following a 75-64 victory over the Mercury on Friday.
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jessica Shepard
|Out
|Illness
|9.3
|9.1
|4.3
|Aerial Powers
|Out
|Ankle
|5.4
|2.1
|0.4
|Tiffany Mitchell
|Out
|Wrist
|10.5
|3.3
|2.5
|Natalie Achonwa
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kelsey Plum
|Out
|Illness
|17.8
|2.3
|4.1
|Riquna Williams
|Out
|Back
|-
|-
|-
Lynx vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx Player Leaders
- Napheesa Collier paces the Lynx in scoring (22 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and produces 2.7 assists. She also averages 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in the WNBA).
- Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dorka Juhasz is putting up 4.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 45.8% of her shots from the floor.
- Lindsay Allen is the Lynx's top assist person (4.1 per game), and she puts up 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Lynx vs. Aces Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Aces
|-13.5
|171.5
