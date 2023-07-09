Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (52 of 78), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.236
|AVG
|.216
|.304
|OBP
|.293
|.403
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|35/14
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson (8-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
