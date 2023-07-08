Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Sonny Gray on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Orioles have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 34 of the 55 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 30-19 (61.2%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-46-5 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-20 19-24 23-18 22-25 36-32 9-11

