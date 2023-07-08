Michael A. Taylor -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .207.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (23.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this year (28.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 35
.217 AVG .196
.242 OBP .265
.408 SLG .373
11 XBH 10
6 HR 4
17 RBI 10
45/3 K/BB 37/8
5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9).
