Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .242 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .213 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.2% of his games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with two or more runs five times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.306
|OBP
|.258
|.455
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|23/7
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.