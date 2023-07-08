Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.

Correa has had a hit in 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .237 AVG .216 .307 OBP .293 .410 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 35/14 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings