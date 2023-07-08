How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Wander Franco for continued offensive production when they take on Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 167 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .497 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (489 total runs).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.259).
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 135 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Tampa Bay is third in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored 495 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.202 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Strider is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Strider will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Bradley has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
|7/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Taijuan Walker
|7/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/7/2023
|Braves
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Charlie Morton
|7/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Spencer Strider
|7/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Elder
|7/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
