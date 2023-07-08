Braves vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) versus the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-4) will answer the bell for the Rays.
Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 35-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 489 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.
- The Rays have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (495 total runs).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Shawn Armstrong vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 7
|Braves
|L 2-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
|July 8
|Braves
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider
|July 9
|Braves
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder
|July 14
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
