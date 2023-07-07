In the series opener on Friday, July 7, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (45-43) face off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (51-35). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 6.32 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a record of 18-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (62.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Orioles have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Willi Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

